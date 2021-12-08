Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.38 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.