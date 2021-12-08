Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

