Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,072 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $199.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

