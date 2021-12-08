Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,012 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,649,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

