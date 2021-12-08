Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,159 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

