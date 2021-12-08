Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

