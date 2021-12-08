Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

