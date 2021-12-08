Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $39.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,249. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

