Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.960-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $22,913,304.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

