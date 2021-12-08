CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.76

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.76 and traded as high as C$28.25. CI Financial shares last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 747,905 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.82.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

