Cian Plc’s (NYSE:CIAN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 15th

Cian’s (NYSE:CIAN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Cian had issued 18,213,400 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $291,414,400 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cian’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIAN. VTB Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of CIAN stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

