CIBC Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.81. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.