Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $45,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.14. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.64 and its 200 day moving average is $396.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

