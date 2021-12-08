Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Ade LLC

Ade LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 118,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

