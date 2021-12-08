Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.