Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.90% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

