Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

