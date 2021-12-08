Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $7,540,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

