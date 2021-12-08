Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.