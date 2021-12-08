CME Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,093 call options.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $232.27. 39,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average is $210.35. CME Group has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

