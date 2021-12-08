CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.62.

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 942,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 92,935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

