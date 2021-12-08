Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.