Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.13 and last traded at $152.13. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

