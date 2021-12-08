Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $286.42 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average of $263.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

