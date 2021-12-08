Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

