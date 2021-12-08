Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

