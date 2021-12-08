Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 4,089,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

