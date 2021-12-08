Columbus Macro LLC Raises Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 2,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,556. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

