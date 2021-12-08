Columbus Macro LLC Sells 634 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 178,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 230,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

