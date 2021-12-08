Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 727,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,503. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

