Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVLT. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

