Comparing Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avenue Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avenue Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.18%. Given Avenue Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avenue Therapeutics is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.15 million ($0.57) -2.16 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.98) -7.29

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -353.20% -215.68% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -20.50% -18.92%

Volatility and Risk

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avenue Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

