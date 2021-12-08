Comparing Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 30.84% 16.75% 1.58% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

76.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus target price of $56.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.75 $215.71 million $3.69 15.63 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.24 $3.16 million $1.05 13.63

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

