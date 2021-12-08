Comparing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Scorpio Tankers -49.84% -12.18% -4.69%

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.48 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.16 Scorpio Tankers $915.89 million 0.84 $94.12 million ($4.87) -2.70

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers 2 0 6 0 2.50

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.43%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 71.71%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

