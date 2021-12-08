Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $575,000 Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

