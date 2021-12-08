Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $182,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

