Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 387 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

