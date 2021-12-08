Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 93,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

