Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,928 shares of company stock worth $32,976,502. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

