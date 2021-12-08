ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

