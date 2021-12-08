Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

