Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 168,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,649,165 shares.The stock last traded at $200.24 and had previously closed at $199.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.78.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.