ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 8.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. 846,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,777,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on WISH. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at $162,322.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,917,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,869,940. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

