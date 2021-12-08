Contrasting CCUR (CCUR) & Its Competitors

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CCUR to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get CCUR alerts:

This table compares CCUR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s peers have a beta of -0.44, meaning that their average stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 19.98

CCUR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CCUR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 365 1337 1617 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.62%. Given CCUR’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CCUR peers beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.