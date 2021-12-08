Contrasting Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) & The Competition

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 35 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 283 1038 1577 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.49 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 41.53

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. competitors beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.