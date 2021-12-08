Contrasting iHuman (IH) & Its Competitors

iHuman (NYSE: IH) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iHuman to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iHuman and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% iHuman Competitors 1.03% -28.43% 6.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million -$5.74 million -35.18 iHuman Competitors $487.08 million -$8.25 million -18.24

iHuman’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iHuman and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 iHuman Competitors 340 1188 1460 39 2.40

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 574.42%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 110.40%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

iHuman peers beat iHuman on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

