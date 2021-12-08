Contrasting Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Domtar (NYSE:UFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sylvamo and Domtar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Domtar 0 5 2 0 2.29

Domtar has a consensus price target of $46.17, indicating a potential downside of 16.80%. Given Domtar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domtar is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Domtar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Domtar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sylvamo and Domtar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.47 $170.00 million N/A N/A Domtar $3.65 billion 0.77 -$127.00 million $0.58 95.67

Sylvamo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domtar.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Domtar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Domtar 0.59% 7.31% 3.79%

Summary

Domtar beats Sylvamo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.

