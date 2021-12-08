Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

