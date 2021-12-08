Cormark Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM stock opened at $112.29 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,891,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

