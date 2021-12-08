Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

